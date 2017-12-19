'Tales of the Rays' Short Web Anime News: Mobile 'Tales of' Game Inspires an Animated Gag Series

Facebook/talesoftheraysWW Promotional banner for the role-playing mobile game, “Tales of the Rays,” which will be adapted into a short web gag anime titled, “Tales of the Rays Gekijo (Tales of the Rays Theater),” in 2018.

An upcoming web anime series has been announced for the role-playing mobile game "Tales of the Rays."

The announcement was made on the live-streaming program, "Tales no Heya 2017," that was released on Friday, Dec. 16, on 876TV, the official YouTube channel of Bandai Namco Entertainment. The series will be a short-web gag anime titled "Tales of the Rays Gekijo (Tales of the Rays Theater), and it has been slated for a 2018 release.

"Tales of the Rays" is a mobile entry for the "Tales of" franchise of fantasy role-playing video game published and presently being developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The series, which was first launched in 1995, has since released sixteen main titles and inspired multiple spin-off games and supplementary media such as manga, anime, and audio dramas.

"Rays" was launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on Feb. 28, with Bandai Namco Entertainment America releasing an English-version of the game on July 24. It featured an original story written, Takumi Yajima, who has previously worked on two other "Tales of" titles, and brought back popular characters and aspects from "Tales of Destiny," "Tales of Eternia," "Tales of Abyss," "Tales of Vesperia," "Tales of Graces ƒ," "Tales of Xillia," and "Tales of Zestiria."

Below is the official trailer for the mobile game.

YouTube/876TV

The game also introduced new characters, Ickx Neve, who was voiced by Natsuki Hanae, and Mileena Weiss, who was in turn voiced by Haruka Terui. The returning casts all reprised their roles.

Additionally, the opening theme sequence was animated by Wit Studio to the tune of the opening song titled "New Wall," which was performed by the Japanese rock band, [Alexandros].

Further details about the upcoming gag anime series, "Tales of the Rays Gekijo," will be released in the coming months.

A gag series is the kind of show that gives more weight to the humorous aspects than the narrative plot, drama, and sometimes even logic.