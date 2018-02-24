Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert Confirm Divorce and It's Not for Ratings

Facebook/ TamarandVince Promotional photo for WE TV's reality series "Tamar & Vince"

It's official — television personality Tamar Braxton and record executive Vince Herbert are done, and they made it clear that it is not for ratings. The pair confirmed the news about their divorce last Friday, and Braxton emphasized that their son Logan will remain top priority despite the split.

Braxton and Herbert's divorce made news last October 2017, and there were numerous reports suggesting it was all for the sake of ratings. WE TV released a trailer (via Entertainment Tonight) for season 5 of its reality show "Tamar & Vince," which ends with Braxton taking off her wedding ring. Speculations have since then been rife that the couple were okay and that the divorce was just a plot to generate more viewers.

Appearing on the American talk show "The View," Braxton confirmed the divorce and said she will never do anything like that for the sake of ratings. The singer said the marriage was just too much, and that they were not able to figure things out.

She then addressed the rumors about the ratings with, "I wish I can say that a lot of times, it's made up, just so I can hide behind the truth sometimes. But in this situation, I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage and the things that's happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that's disgusting and I would never sell my sell my soul to the devil like that," Braxton said.

Herbert rallied behind her ex-lover by saying, "I love this lady with all my heart, I love my family with all my heart." Braxton and Herbert said that despite the divorce, they are still able to see eye-to-eye especially when it comes to their 4-year-old son Logan.

"But I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing four-year-old son (Logan) and just to raise him in the most comfortable amazing loving, secured household," she added.

When asked if there is still a chance for reconciliation, Herbert said, "absolutely," which resulted to excitement among the audience of the show. Braxton, on the other hand, said, "it's ok not to know." The two also confirmed that they will keep on working together.