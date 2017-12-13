(Photo: Reuters/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 5, 2017.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy's status for the rest of the season is currently up in the air after he sustained a bicep injury in his right arm during Sunday's 24–21 loss to the Detroit Lions.

McCoy underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam on his bicep on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but the Buccaneers have yet to issue a statement on his condition. Fans will likely get an update on his status when they begin practicing this week.

Florida Football Insiders' Roy Cummings did report that McCoy told his teammates he might have torn his bicep, and if that's the case, he would have to sit out the remainder of the season.

Still, it seems the Buccaneers are going to give McCoy a chance to rest the injury before they make a decision. On Tuesday, the five-time Pro Bowler told reporters he's definitely going to suit up and play through the pain if he receives medical clearance to return to game action.

"Y'all know me. I don't quit. I give it everything I have. Even the slightest possibility of being able to play, I'm going to do everything I can. I don't know what's going to happen right now, but it's me. I love this team. I love this game. I love this city and give it everything I have," McCoy said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

"I'm going to keep doing it, regardless of what they say, regardless of the record, an injury, whatever. If I have an opportunity to be on that grass, I'm going to do it," he added.

McCoy went down with the injury on the first play of Sunday's game. However, he wasn't sure how he got hurt and he remained in the game until he could no longer tolerate the pain.

For now, fans better cross their fingers and hope the injury wasn't serious.