Tantei Opera Milky Holmes Promotional banner for the upcoming Japanese anime television special, “Tantei Opera Milky Holmes: Arsene Karei naru Yokubou (Detective Opera Milky Holmes: Arsene's Magnificent Desire),” airing on Dec. 31.

A brand new television anime special is airing on New Year's Eve featuring the "moe" detectives of the Japanese comedy-mystery anime series, "Tantei Opera Milky Holmes (Detective Opera Milky Holmes)."

The television special titled "Arsene Karei naru Yokubou (Arsene's Magnificent Desire)" will be part of the three-hour special program, "It's New Year's Eve!! Milky Holmes +2017," which will also include a special edition of the variety show, "MiruMiru Milky."

"MiruMiru Milky" features the four-member unit, Milky Holmes, composed of the voice actresses Suzuko Mimori, Sora Tokui, Mikoi Sasaki, and Izumi Kitta, who each provides the voice of one of the four main protagonists of the series. The upcoming special will be the second New Year's Eve offering after, "Fun Fun Party Night," which aired last year.

The anime special will feature the sly leader of the Gentlemen Thieves, Arsene, who is currently disguised as the Student Council President at Holmes' Academy. What could her biggest desire be and how will this be affecting the members of Milky Holmes in the upcoming 30-minute special?

Additionally, what surprise character will appear bearing the voice of the 41-year-old Japanese professional wrestler, Tomoaki Honma, who will reportedly be doing a guest voice appearance?

The anime special was first announced in November, via an online video that featured the girls of the unit, Milky Holmes, talking about this special New Year's Eve project.

Based on a 2009 internet radio drama by the Japanese trading card game company, Bushiroad, the franchise has since inspired four television anime seasons, three special titles, as well as an anime movie. It tells the story of four Holmes Detective Academy students who are each named after a famous fictional detective, and who work together to try and solve various cases.

"Tantei Opera Milky Holmes: Arsene Karei Naru Yokubou (Detective Opera Milky Holmes: Arsene's Magnificent Desire)" airs on Sunday, Dec. 31, sometime between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX.