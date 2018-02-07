Taraji P Henson Cuts Ties With Manager Accused of Sexual Harassment

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) Taraji P. Henson poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in "Empire" backstage at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 10, 2016.

Taraji P. Henson is expressing her disappointment amid allegations that her former longtime manager, Vincent Cirrincione, who was known for helping actresses of color break into the industry, misused his position to sexually harass women.

Henson, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress ("Empire," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"), cut ties with Cirrincione this week following a report in The Washington Post about accusations against the Hollywood manager. According to the Post, nine women have accused the Hollywood manager of making unwanted sexual advances toward them.

Cirrincione, who has helped further the careers of Henson and fellow actress Halle Berry, is known for working with women of color in the industry, and allegedly used his position to proposition eight black women and an Asian-American woman, The Post reported last week. After the report surfaced, Henson cut ties with her former manager and spoke out about the matter on Instagram.

"The news about my manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, offended and yet again put professional women in a position to not trust the men they work with. Everyone knows how difficult this industry has been for women and my hope is that all of these unspeakable events ignite true change in the treatment of women in this entertainment business," Henson wrote Sunday. "True art can only be created in an environment of vulnerability and TRUST. If you continue to decimate the trust, you lose the beauty of the art."

She went on to express her feelings of disappointment.

"I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed," Henson wrote. "We deserve better. THIS HAS TO STOP!"

While Cirrincione has denied anything but consensual sexual advances, he did release an apology statement last week.

"I take responsibility for my part in the situation and I am not here to diminish anyone's feelings or experiences. I apologize to these women, my past and present partner, my clients and employees for the pain this is bringing them," he said, according to The Post. "I was under the impression I was living my life as a supportive man to women. It is with a heavy heart that I see now I was wrong."

After releasing the statement about the matter, Cirrincione shut down his agency this week, according to Deadline.

Berry also spoke out against Cirrincione after learning about allegations that he used her name to proposition other women.

"Yesterday I was saddened by the allegations against my former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, but today I'm sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse toward nine women. I'm livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions," Berry wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "I'm deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you."