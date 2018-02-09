Tarek El Moussa Dating Rumors: 'Flip or Flop' Star Denies Dating Lingerie Model

Facebook/TheRealTarekElMoussa HGTV host Tarek El Moussa

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa reportedly moved on from his failed relationship with estranged wife Christina El Moussa by dating lingerie model Patience Silva. But the reality star refuted the news.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 36-year-old star said that Silva was just an acquaintance. "[She] was just someone that I was briefly talking to, but [it] never went anywhere. We only hung out once." El Moussa stated. He also denied the claims that he used the dating app called Raya.

However, it does not mean that he will not have a special date on Valentine's Day. In fact, he shared that he is planning to enjoy the occasion with his seven-year-old daughter, Taylor. "My plan is to have the best Valentine's Day ever," the father of two stated. "I am going to take my daughter out to dinner at her favorite restaurant in Newport Beach and get a nice table overlooking the water, which is her favorite."

He also mentioned that he is also planning to get his daughter some presents like roses. He will also have her wear her best dress and have her hair done. The HGTV star also plans to wear a suit during their special date.

Aside from the dinner, he plans to take his daughter out to watch a movie.

The divorce of El Moussa with his ex-wife had been finalized, based on the court documents that was obtained by E! News that was reported early this year. Christina asked the court to grant her a joint legal and physical custody of Taylor and their two-year-old son Brayden. She also asked for spousal support and requested her ex-husband to pay for all the legal fees.

At the moment, Christina is dating British TV host Ant Anstead. Their budding relationship is shown in the reality star's social media accounts.