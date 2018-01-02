Tarek El Moussa Hosts New Show That Offers Help For Struggling People

Facebook/TheRealTarekElMoussa TV host Tarek El Moussa

After successfully beating cancer and his ongoing ugly divorce battle with estranged wife and co-star Christina, Tarek El Moussa uploaded the first episode of his new show online that aims to help people struggling with problems of all sorts.

The 36-year-old "Flip or Flop" star announced on Facebook through a heartwarming video that he has a new show called "The Pick Me Up Project" that was posted Monday, Jan. 1.

Based on his introductory video, the goal of the show is to help people change their life. He initially posted another video during this year's Thanksgiving to ask his fans to submit names of people who are withggling from different kinds of problems. "Doesn't matter the struggle, failin a business, bad breakup, or just having a lousy few months! We'll reach out and figure out the best way to put a smile on their face!" the HGTV host stated.

El Moussa also shared that they received a lot of entries. Out of more than 4,000 nominations, he chose Anna and her family to be featured in the first episode of his new show that he posted also on Facebook.

The host also expressed his gratitude over his fans' response to his invitation to submit entries for his show. "I am honored and humbled by the positive and love-filled response that I've received from each and every one of you. Thank you for your constant support, loyalty and for joining me on this journey to cheer someone up!" he also said.

Despite their ongoing divorce, El Moussa and his estranged wife still films for the new episodes of "Flip or Flop" on HGTV. He also spends his time fixing and selling high-end homes with HOM Sotheby's International Realty. However, he still finds time to take care of his two kids Taylor Reese and Brayden James.

More episodes are expected to be uploaded soon.