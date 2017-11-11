Tarek El Moussa Previews 'Flip Or Flop' New Season: Ex-Couple's Projects Will Now Feature High Design

Facebook/HGTV

Tarek El Moussa is currently working on HGTV's hit reality show "Flip or Flop" with ex-wife Christina and even shared previews of what to expect next season. The realtor has been balancing his TV commitments with his calling as a cancer awareness advocate after he was diagnosed with Thyroid and Testicular cancers a few years ago.

In between his work with multinational charity Movember Foundation, Tarek is busily filming the seventh season the reality show with Christina. According to the 34-year old reality star, while flipping is still the main focus of their business, a newer element to the work will also be featured in the upcoming episodes of "Flip or Flop."

"One thing we're doing this season is we're bringing in a lot of high design, so we're working with different lighting, different cabinets, we're putting in wallpaper, we're doing different landscaping," he said. "So it's starting to focus on design, as well as actually flipping the property, so it's actually really exciting and fun."

Incorporating high design into their homes can be incredibly rewarding as it can drastically increase its price. However, this is also very risky as the added costs can become a liability that can cut their profit margin. And given the nature of the properties they choose for their renovation projects, there's definitely a long way before they become presentable as Tarek recounts one such flip.

"There was a rat in one house, and actually there was a different house where we just filmed, where there was actually pigeons living there," he said with a laugh. "You know, every now and then, one of those properties will sit for a very long time, and you never know what you get until you walk through the door."

Catch new episodes of "Flip or Flop" which are expected to air this December only on HGTV.