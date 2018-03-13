Taylor Swift Absent At iHeartRadio Music Awards, Releases Music Video

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Despite Taylor Swift's absence, fans were updated of the singer through a pre-recorded video message released at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Taylor Swift has won the iHeartRadio Music Award for Female Artist of the Year, but the 28-year-old actress was absent during the awards.

Instead, the pop star unveiled the music video for her latest single "Delicate," including an intro of herself thanking her fans for the award.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for this award. And to the fans that you have done and always continue to do, you're the best," Swift said in the pre-recorded video message for the ceremony, as obtained by the iHeartRadio website.

The influential artist was preparing for her upcoming world tour for "reputation" as the awards were happening.

"I cannot wait to see you on tour, I'm actually in rehearsals right now but in my absence and to show my gratitude I really wanted to show you my brand new video which I'm really excited about," she added.

"Reputation," stylized as "reputation," was released on Nov. 10 last year through Big Machine Records. The full-length studio album is the sixth one by the American singer-songwriter. Aside from being the primary singer and songwriter for the album, Swift was also the executive producer for it.

At the "reputation" album release party presented by AT&T last year, Swift revealed that she used a vocoder, a voice codec that analyzes the human voice signal to split voices into chords, for "Delicate."

The pop star explained that she utilized a vocoder at the beginning of the song, where her voice could be heard through the notes of a piano. She said that her goal with this effect was to make the song sound sad but beautiful."

Drifting away from the more bombastic songs in the "reputation" album, Swift wanted "Delicate" to be more emotional and vulnerable.

The first song on the album is "Look What You Made Me Do," which showcases Swift as a person who could not care less about what people think about her actions. In contrast, "Delicate" talks about her being worried about what is being thought of her by a person she really likes.