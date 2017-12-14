Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift recently performed at the 2017 Jingle Bell Ball

Taylor Swift definitely had the time of her life dancing with boyfriend Joe Alwyn during the Jingle Bell Ball.

The 27-year-old international superstar recently went over to London to perform at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball and during the event, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer didn't hold back in packing the PDA with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The couple made quite a rare public appearance as they stood by with the audience as singer and Taylor Swift's good friend Ed Sheeran took the stage to perform his set.

While for the fans, it may just have been enough for them to see Swift and Alwyn together during the Jingle Bell Bal,l but they were certainly swept off their feet when the couple was spotted dancing and singing along to Ed Sheeran's songs. Not only that, some fans had even caught the couple kissing at one point.

"THEY LITERALLY SLOW DANCED TO ALL EDS SONGS WITH THEIR ARMS AROUND ONE ANOTHER AND JUST KEPT LOOKING AT EACH OTHER AND KISSING," one fan wrote on Twitter about the Grammy winner and the "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" actor.

As much as fans were excited to see the couple, it would also appear that no other person could have been more excited than Alwyn as he was caught recording a video of his girlfriend while she was performing her songs "Look What You Made Me Do," "Ready For It," and "Gorgeous," the last of which was rumored to have been about him.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had long been rumored to be dating for a months before finally coming out with their relationship last May. However, unlike her previous relationships with notable personalities like Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston which were highly publicized, she now keeps her romance with Joe Alwyn under wraps.