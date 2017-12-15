Taylor Swift Announces 'Reputation' Tour Dates; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn to Join Her on the Road

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 3, 2016.

Taylor Swift fans had better have their wallets on hand as the first tour dates have been announced.

The pop singer's "Reputation" stadium tour, which is in support of her album of the same name, will begin in May 2018. Swift took to social media to share the trailer for her tour, using one of her most recent songs as a background. The trailer features clips from her music videos and performances.

According to her official website, her "Reputation" stadium tour will commence in Glendale, Arizona, at the University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8. Three California dates follow after that before heading to Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. There are a handful of dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland squeezed in between prior to heading back to the United States. Apart from that, there are also dates posted for Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

So far, only those countries are listed on her website. It remains to be seen what other countries Swift will be paying a visit to for her "Reputation" tour. The final tour date as of writing is on Nov. 9, which will take place at the Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. Fans can choose to buy a regular ticket or a VIP ticket.

The tour will be particularly special because Swift's boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, will be tagging along with her for a few stops.

"[Taylor's] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there's no point in not living her life. All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her," the source told Us Weekly. "She really thinks he might be the one."

2017 has been a big year for Swift, even though she was mostly staying away from the spotlight for most of it. Aside from the release of her new album and the announcement of a new tour, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer also surprised her fans with the announcement of a new app called "The Swift Life." The community-driven app, which was developed in partnership with Glu Mobile, is already available for download.