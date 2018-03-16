Taylor Swift Believes Joe Alwyn Is 'The One'

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Despite Taylor Swift's absence, fans were updated of the singer through a pre-recorded video message released at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

A source tells Taylor Swift is very serious about her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and hopes to settle down with him.

Since it was rumored that Swift and Alwyn are dating about a year ago, the pair has yet to make a formal public appearance together. This is very different from the pop superstar's previous relationships, which she often paraded in public.

According to a source, this is because the 28-year-old does not feel any pressure to show off. "This is the first time she's kept the guy private," the source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. "She really likes Joe. She wants to keep her personal life separate from her work life."

The British actor reportedly feels the same way about their relationship. "Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor. And he is happy being out of the spotlight," added the insider.

Although the pair has been rarely seen going out together, they have been spending a lot of time together, and their bond is reportedly stronger than ever. According to the source, Swift wants to be his "End Game," a reference to one of her hit songs.

"Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her," the insider shared. "She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn't feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point."

Swift is kicking off her "Reputation" tour this May and, according to another source, Alwyn is joining the tour to be by her side. "[Taylor's] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there's no point in not living her life," an insider revealed in December.

Swift and Alwyn have made sure to keep their relationship low-key. Last weekend, the pair was spotted on a rare public outing while on a 90-minute hike in Malibu. An eye witness shared they were closely followed by a bodyguard, but they were "focused solely on one another."

Prior to this, their last public rendezvous was in New York City last December after the Jingle Ball Concert.