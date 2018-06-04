Taylor Swift Launches Pride Month at Her Chicago Concert

Wikimedia Commons/GabboT Featured in the image is singer Taylor Swift

Music icon Taylor Swift used her Chicago concert to help launch Pride Month this weekend.

Before she started singing her new single "Delicate" in front of her sold-out concert at the Soldier Field Saturday, June 2, the pop star dedicated a heartfelt message to the members of LGBTQ community.

"It's very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it's even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society," Swift said in front of her fans, as reported by Billboard.

"This month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify," the singer also stated while wearing a rainbow-colored dress.

The "Blank Space" singer also mentioned that June is the month where she believes that people of the LGBTQ community should celebrate all the progress that took place over the years. She also wanted to share her love and respect to those who are still struggling with coming to terms with their real self and wished that they can finally come out when they are already comfortable.

Also, the singer mentioned that she wants to see a world where all people, no matter where they are, can have an opportunity to live comfortably in their own skin and be allowed to love equally without being scared to express how they feel.

"When it comes to feelings and when it comes to love and searching for someone to spend your whole life with ... it's all just really, really delicate," the 28-year-old singer also said.

According to Hello Giggles, the Pride Month is always celebrated in June. The LGBTQ community uses this time to raise the awareness regarding the issues that often affect their members. It is also the time when they celebrate the victory of the LGBTQ members in history.

Because of her brave move, netizens turned to social media to thank Swift for her moving speech.

One of the fans who attended the Chicago leg of her concert tour posted a photo of herself and her son at the venue and praised her for her incredible performance. "My favorite part was when u talked about Pride month & loving who u want to and not being afraid to just be who u are. YOU are a great role model for my kids. My son loves u and had a blast!" the fan wrote on Twitter.

Swift will take her "Reputation" tour to Europe starting on Friday, June 8, with her show at the Etihad Stadium at Manchester, England. It will be followed by shows in Dublin, Ireland and in London.

At the end of the month, Swift will resume the North American leg of her tour, then start the Australian and New Zealand leg in October. She will end the tour with her Asian leg in Tokyo, Japan in November.