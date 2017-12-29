Taylor Swift News: Artist Helps Homeless Pregnant Fan Buy a House

Facebook/TheSwiftLife A fan tells the story how Taylor Swift helped her find a home.

A Taylor Swift fan has come forward with her story of how the singer helped her and her soon-to-be-born child find a home.

T-Swift fan Stephanie shared her story on Taylor's new app ± The Swift Life — on how the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer helped her buy a house after being homeless for the majority of her pregnancy, E! News confirmed.

Stephanie began her story with the details of her situation.

"What many of you don't know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless. Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything," said the Swift fan, while adding that her boyfriend Matthew lost his job at the same time.

Stephanie then shared that it was her mother who approached Taylor if she could help make her daughter "feel special" when she attends her concert in Manchester.

The Swift fan revealed that after the concert, the "End Game" singer brought her to her dressing room, where she got the biggest surprise of her life.

According to Stephanie, Taylor said that she just wanted to give back the money she paid for her ticket. However, the "Blank Space" singer did something more extravagant.

"What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me 'I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff,'" Stephanie explained.

"That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she's done for 12 years. I love her forever," Stephanie said, ending her story.

