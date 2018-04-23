Taylor Swift News: Stalker Arrested After Taking a Shower, Nap at Singer's SoHo Home

Twitter/TaylorSwift13 Featured in the image above is Taylor Swift

A stalker of Taylor Swift has been arrested after he broke into the singer's townhouse in Soho, New York.

According to Page Six, 22-year-old Roger Alvarado of Homestead, Florida was taken in by cops who responded to a 12:30 a.m. call about a burglary at the property.

The authorities found a ladder leading up to a broken window of a room in the townhouse where they found Alvarado sound asleep on one of the empty beds. Before that, he reportedly even took a shower first.

Thankfully, the "Shake It Off" singer was not there during the incident. Swift bought the property for $18 million last fall, along with two adjacent properties in the location, but she wasn't living in it.

Before the incident, the singer took to Instagram to thank fans for their love and support for Sugarland's new song "Babe," which she revealed she wrote with Pat Monahan of Train when she was still working on her album "Red." She is a featured artist in the song who had lent her vocals.

Alvarado has been charged with felony stalking, burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. He has been arrested back in February at the same property, as per BBC, after he allegedly broke the front door with a shovel.

This is not the only recent stalking-related incident involving Swift that hit the headlines though. Not too long ago, a homeless man was arrested for suspected trespassing after he attempted to climb a wall at her Beverly Hills home even after the security guards told him to leave.

Earlier this month, a 38-year-old man who was wearing a mask and had a knife in his car was arrested outside the same address on suspicion of stalking.

The latest case, however, sees Swift as the stalker, not the stalked. The suspected Nashville gunman, who is on the run after shooting four people to death and injuring others with an AR-15 rifle at a Waffle House in the area, thought that he was being stalked by the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer.

According to reports, the suspect, Travis Reinking, called the authorities back in 2016, reporting that Swift hacked his phone and Netflix account and that she wanted to meet with him at a Dairy Queen, where he apparently chased her up a roof after she ran away.

Reinking's parents, Judith and Jeff, and his grandmother Marilyn Hoppe,r told the police that they were concerned about the suspect since he has been experiencing delusions since the summer of 2014.

Just last June, he threatened a man with an AR-15 rifle while wearing a pink dress. He then drove to a public pool and dove in, took the dress off in the water and climbed out, trying to fight with the lifeguard who told him to get out, ending up exposing his genitals.

Reinking was carrying the same rifle he used in the Waffle House shooting when he was arrested by the Secret Service and has his Illinois gun license revoked last August after being found lurking in a restricted area near the White House.