Taylor Swift Performs at 'Saturday Night Live' for the First Time Since 2009

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift new album "Reputation" will be available for streaming.

Taylor Swift just made an explosive return on "Saturday Night Live."

It looks like Taylor Swift does not plan on wasting her time as she immediately took to the "Saturday Night Live" stage just a day after she released her highly anticipated album "Reputation." This is the first time that the pop superstar had performed on the long-running television variety show since her last appearance back in 2009.

The 27-year-old appeared as a musical guest act during Saturday night's episode, and there, she first took to the stage with a choreographed performance of her song "... Ready For It?" And whether or not the audience and TV viewers were ready for her edgy performance, the singer still put on quite the show.

Sporting a black sequined sweatshirt and shorts, Swift appeared with a serpentine microphone as she performed the song said to be influenced by her current boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn. Interestingly, Swift seemed to have developed an affinity for snakes as she has made the creatures the somewhat symbol of her "Reputation" album.

After the explosive performance, Swift returned to the stage once again to perform a special acoustic version of "Call It What You Want." In this performance, the singer discarded her golden snake microphone in favor of a regular one. But not letting go of her snake motif, Swift wore a snake-printed sweatshirt as she strummed her guitar with the stage lights slightly dimmed providing a stripped down acoustic performance.

Swift first appeared on "SNL" as a musical guest back in January 2009. During her appearance, she performed her songs "Love Story" and "Forever & Always." A few months later in November of that same year, she once again took to the "SNL" stage not only as a musical guest but as an episode host as well. It was during that time that she performed her hit songs "You Belong With Me" and "Untouchable."