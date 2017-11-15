'Taylor Swift' Reputation Tour 2018: 27 Dates and Locations Announced; How to Get Tickets

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Taylor Swift will be back on tour.

Following the successful release of her latest album, Taylor Swift will finally be back on the road really soon.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has announced 27 dates for her studio tour "Reputation" set to begin on May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

She will do four more shows in the West Coast before Swift heads over to Soldier Field in Chicago in June 2. The second and last show for that month will be held June 30 in Louisville. The final two shows announced will be held in Texas on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, respectively. Fans can check out the complete list of dates and locations here.

There is no word yet if this will be the entirety of her "Reputation" studio tour although Ticketmaster using the phrase "first round of dates" in the announcement provides a glimmer of hope that more dates will be announced.

After all, Swift has been gone for a while and her fans all over the world have been dying to see her on stage again to experience the new version of Swift ("the old Taylor" is dead").

To get first dibs on the tickets, Swifties are advised to sign up at Taylor Swift Tix. The registration period will run up to Nov. 28 so fans looking to watch the singer perform her new hits like "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready For It?" live would not want to miss out.

Swift and her team have been preparing for the "Reputation" album tour, making it easier for her fans to get tickets without being hounded by scalpers.

Part of the efforts is her partnership with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which will allow them to regulate ticket selling by blocking scalpers and bots who will resell tickets for a higher price.

While waiting for Swift's tour to kick off, fans can revel in her comeback on stage by watching her surprise performance of "New Year's Day" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" below: