Taylor Swift Showcases Goofy Dance Moves in New 'Delicate' Music Video

YouTube/TaylorSwiftVevo A screenshot of Taylor Swift showcasing her goofy dance moves in the music video for her song "Delicate."

Taylor Swift has released an all-new music video during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Who says Taylor Swift can't dance? The 28-year-old actress has been known for having awkward dance moves which she first showcased on her 2014 hit "Shake It Off." However, with her latest album, "Reputation," Swift has proven that she can, in fact, bust some moves as evidenced in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

Now, the renowned hitmaker has gifted her fans with an assortment of goofy moves in her new music video for "Delicate." During the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Taylor Swift gave her fans quite a happy surprise when she released the music video for her song "Delicate."

While the song itself depicts the beginnings of a new relationship, the music video sees Taylor Swift taking a shot at the negative side of fame. The video opens with Swift being interviewed at a red carpet event when a mysterious guy dressed as a bellboy hands her a note. As the video progresses, viewers can see the singer being constricted by her fame, constantly being guarded by security guards and attacked by crazy fans. But when she finally finds some alone time for herself, she turns to the note and found that it has magically made her invisible.

Taking advantage of her invisibility, Swift dances in celebration without a care for the world around her and showcasing an array of goofy dance moves that fans have never seen her do.

After turning the hotel lobby into her own personal dance stage, Swift takes to the street where she dances in the rain and passes by Joe's Deli (which is possibly a tribute to her real-life boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is said to have been the inspiration of the song). Afterward, the singer heads to the Golden Gopher, a bar in Los Angeles, while clinging to her magical note and seemingly searching for someone, possibly the one who gave her the note.

At the end of the video, it appears Taylor Swift had found her mysterious man and smiles as everything fades to black without actually revealing the identity of the guy.

It should be mentioned that the music video was released just after Swift won Best Female Artist during the awards show. Prior to its release, Swift had been quite secretive about her new project until the video's official release. However, her director, Jason Kahn, had been generous enough to provide an insight into the project in an interview with E! News.

In the interview, he said: "It's going to be unexpected and it's going to be grand.I can't get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it's not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it's like flowers, or pink dresses or blue skies. And those are all the things you'd think you'd want in a video, but they wouldn't fill what you need out of a song like that. So, I think I have a plan here to address that, but it's completely unexpected."