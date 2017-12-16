Taylor Swift's New Beau Joe Alwyn Will Join Her on Upcoming 'Reputation' World Tour

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Taylor Swift recently appeared on "The Tonight Show" in a surprise performance.

Joe Alwyn will be going with Taylor Swift once she starts her "Reputation" tour.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer will be hitting the road with her boyfriend next year, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The couple are also set to spend the upcoming holidays together. "Joe will travel with her as much as possible," the insider said. "Taylor is still very happy with him."

Swift performed hits off her 1980 and Reputation albums at Jingle Bell Ball in New York City this week. Alwyn was even there to show her support, with an onlooker saying he "taped her on stage and seemed very excited." Alwyn's presence also made Swift "very energetic and happy."

The British actor and the Oscar Winner dated secretly for months until their relationship was revealed in May. They were recently spotted cuddling and kissing in the crowd while Swift's close pal Ed Sheeran performed on stage during a London concert. The duo even slow-danced to his chart-topping love song "Perfect."

On Thursday, Swift's good friend Todrick Hall spoke about her new relationship on The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show. Aside from mentioning that Swift is happier than ever, he briefly touched on the pop star's previous relationship that made her seem like the fictional character Quasimodo.

"I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but she was dating someone — I never actually met this person — but I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over," Hall said, referring to Swift's relationship before Alwyn.

He gushed, "Now she's so happy, standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident ... I'm so, so happy for her."

Most songs from Swift's Reputation album are believed to be inspired by Alwyn. His birth year 1991 is also written in graffiti in Swift's "Ready for It" music video, as well as his name in English and Chinese.