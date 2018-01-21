Taylor Swift's Stalker Faces New Charges After Threatening to Kill Her Family

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Taylor Swift's stalker has threatened to kill her family.

Even fame has its own disadvantages, and it looks like Taylor Swift and her family are facing one of them. It has been revealed through a report made by Fox News that one of Taylor Swift's stalkers has threatened to kill her entire family. According to the report, Frank Andrew Hoover had sent Swift's father, Scott, a number of emails between May 2015 and October 2016, threatening to kill the singer's family and telling them to "enjoy the brain aneurysms and death."

Of the 122 page emails, one of them read: "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can't stand that virus shit your daughter spread." While other emails included, "The evil family of devils: Scott, Austin, Taylor, Andrew. Sincerely, the end real son of god," as well as, "This article is not a joke and is why god is going to burn them into the desert for me."

Another email told the family to "go to hell."

With the revelation of these threatening emails, Hoover will be facing new charges apart from the stalking and violation of the restraining order that he had earlier faced. It should be remembered that back in November 2016, Hoover had been arrested for violating an earlier restraining order the Grammy-winning singer had requested against him after it was reported that he had stalked her after a concert at a Formula1 race the month before.

With her immense fame, Swift is definitely not a stranger to stalkers. In fact, earlier this month, TMZ reports that Swift's family had been alerted by authorities that there was a man claiming to be her boyfriend and needing a gun to protect her. Prior to that, in May 2017, a Manhattan court had indicted a man for loitering around her Tribeca apartment for three months and was ultimately declared unfit to stand trial. The man was then held at the New York State Office of Mental Health.