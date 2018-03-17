TBN Tracks Global Impact of Christianity for 'Groundbreaking' Docuseries 'The State of Faith'

(Photo: Youtube) Trinity Broadcasting Network announces it has begun shooting "The State of Faith," an unprecedented documentary series exploring the history of Christianity, March 5, 2018.

The Trinity Broadcasting Network is venturing out on an ambitious task for a new docuseries by traveling to 20 regions in the world to track the global impact of Christianity.

Filming began last week for what TBN describes as an "unprecedented documentary" series, "The State of Faith."

"The State of Faith" will air in January 2020. The network will document their travels across 20 key regions capturing footage and interviews with different influential leaders in the faith, as well as tracing the historical footsteps of where the disciples of Jesus traveled to share the Gospel which has multiplied to more than 2 billion believers worldwide.

"Visually, this is going to be 'Blue Plant' meets National Geographic's 'The Story of God with Morgan Freeman,'" TBN's Chairman Matt Crouch said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

"The State of Faith" will air across multiple platforms over 12 months and represent more than 50 hours of broadcast content consisting of remote programing, live broadcasts and edited packages. By the time it runs on the network the series would have accumulated three-and-a-half years of content fueled by research from Museum of the Bible scholars.

"We aim to reveal the impact Christians and the message of hope and grace have had over generations — from the biggest cities in the world to the most remote villages," Crouch continued. "The Gospel went from being spread on foot by Jesus and His disciples to being sent out at light speed to all four corners of the globe via satellite. That's a truly remarkable story worth telling!"

"Pop culture has been defining Christianity for years," he added, "'The State of Faith' has a chance to be intellectually and emotionally honest about our true 'place in the world.' This is an opportunity for us, as Christians, to appreciate our wins, learn from our losses, and be inspired by what can come next."

"The State of Faith" will explore the social, economic and historical significance and impact that the Christian belief has had on the world. For the show, Crouch and his team plan to explore the Eastern Mediterranean, China, North Africa, Southern Europe, the Caribbean islands, Southeast Asia, Israel, South Africa, Brazil, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Russia/Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Latin America, Central Africa, India, Central Asia, North America, the Philippines, Indonesia, and New Guinea.

For more information on "The State of Faith" click here.