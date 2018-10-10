TD Jakes' 'Woman Thou Art Loosed! Master Class' Conference to Tackle Domestic Violence

(Photo: Screen grab/MegaFest) Bishop T.D. Jakes of The Potters House preaches about making transitions in life at the Woman Thou Art Loosed conference at MegaFest on Aug. 30, 2013, in Dallas, Texas.

This year's "Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class" women's conference, hosted by Bishop T.D. Jakes of the 30,000-member megachurch The Potter's House, will tackle domestic violence in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Attendees of this year's conference, held Oct. 18-20 in Dallas, Texas, are being asked to bring an extra bag in their suitcases as part of the Bags-2-Go campaign presented by The Potter's House United MegaCARE. The bags can be "new and gently used, of all kinds and dimensions," and will be given to domestic violence victims in partnership with Genesis Women's Shelter, according to a press release sent to The Christian Post.

"October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month," notes the press release. "One in four women in the U.S. experiences domestic abuse, while one in three women does so in Texas. Once a woman decides to leave an abusive relationship, belongings and toiletries are often thrown into plastic or garbage bags, usually ripping and falling apart before the woman makes it to a designated safe place or women's shelter."

"The Bags-2-Go campaign aims to bring dignity back to those who are facing a vulnerable situation and are in transition," it continues.

The bag collection begins Oct. 14, the week of the conference, and continues through November. Donations can be dropped off at The Potter's House of Dallas, which is also the conference venue.

This year, more than 8,100 people plan to attend "Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class," a conference designed to equip women to "maximize their impact in their fields of influence around business, entrepreneurship, entertainment, health care, technology, finance and ministry."

This year's speakers include Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; Nona Jones, manager of global faith-based partnerships for Facebook; Ivy McGregor, director of philanthropy and corporate relations for Parkwood Entertainment; Nely Galán, Emmy Award-winning producer and former president of entertainment for Telemundo, among others.

Through mainstage sessions and breakout panels, attendees will learn about increasing leadership, cultivating confidence, excelling in relationships, achieving financial freedom, navigating the workplace and growing in faith.

Musical guests for the conference will be Grammy Award winner Cece Winans, Lady LaTonja Blair, Gaye Arbuckle and more.

The event is named after the popular T.D. Jakes book of the same name, in which he writes about different difficult experiences women go through, including trauma, abuse and distress, but says there's a solution for every trouble. T.D. Jakes also has a role in the 2004 movie of the same name based on his book.

The "Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class" conference was developed specifically for "women who are charting their own paths in entrepreneurship and leadership, including women in ministry."

"Bishop T.D. Jakes, the chief architect behind WTAL, is diversifying this year's conference content to include a master class component to meet the evolving needs of women just like you!" notes the event website.

Since its inception, the annual conference has reached more than half a million women from around the world.