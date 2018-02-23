Team USA Women Athletes Take Home Medals At Olympics

Reuters/David Cerny Team USA players rejoice over the gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Team USA has finally added another medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, thanks to its women athletes.

The US women's hockey team has successfully defeated Canada, who was the four-time defending champion before this loss.

Team USA brought in 12 medals before the games on Wednesday and ended the day with 16. According to a report by Los Angeles Times, all the four medals garnered by Team USA on Wednesday were from the women athletes. Further reports said that the US now holds 21 medals, and 12 of these are from women.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn caught the spotlight as they went for gold in the giant slalom and bronze in the women's downhill respectively. Meanwhile, Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs received a silver medal for the bobsled.

"To be part of that group of powerful women, it's a dream come true," Taylor told the Los Angeles Times. "To win our medal on the same day as some of these incredible women, it was, you know, 'Yes, girl power, women roar.' It was such a magical day."

The women were ecstatic to be able to use their platform to inspire other girls to pursue their passion. "Hopefully, it does inspire more young girls to do what we do and go out and live their dreams," Taylor said, told USA Today.

These female athletes recognized that the world is still under a misogynistic mindset, and they are happy that the Olympics has at least given them equal footing with men. With this, some athletes see their opportunity as a responsibility to empower fellow women.

"I think it's more important in the days of the Me-Too hashtag that we have role models going out there succeeding that are female," Taylor added.

Other women winners were Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello, and Carlijin Schoutens who won bronze in the speedskating team pursuit. Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins also won the gold medal in the cross-country skiing sprint, which was the first time for the America cross country team.