Teen Mom 2 Briana DeJesus Javi Marroquin News: Is Briana's Mother Dissing Javi?

It has been two months since "Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus started dating her co-star Javi Marroquin, but it seems like her mother is not happy about it.

According to reports, DeJesus' mother Roxanne DeJesus turned to Twitter to rant about an unnamed person.

"How many times can you say 'I'm being deployed' and not get deployed," Roxanne wrote in the now-deleted tweet that was managed to be captured by a fan. "Stop using deployment as a tool for sympathy. But it's a good storyline. GTFOH [sic].."

Speculations claimed that Roxanne was referring to Marroquin since he previously told RadarOnline that he will be deployed again after serving eight months with the Air Force in Qatar back in 2016.

InTouch Weekly reported that DeJesus and Marroquin's relationship is currently long distance since the 23-year-old mother of two is staying in Florida, while the 25-year-old ex-husband of the other "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry resides in Delaware. This led to the speculations that Roxanne was hinting that Marroquin was lying about his deployment so he can ask her daughter to spend the holidays with him in his place instead of spending it in Florida.

Roxanne also appeared to be dissing her own daughter in another deleted tweet, saying: "DONT [sic] you f--king dare act like you do much because I f--king do it all. And don't come playing the victim. You are not the victim!! HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO GIVE OF MYSELF TO F--KING PLEASE YOU. Sit on that..."

She could be hinting that DeJesus left her the responsibility of caring for her daughters, six-year-old Nova and five-month-old Stella.

However, both Marroquin and DeJesus maintain their silence regarding Roxanne's tweets. They also seemed unconcerned about Roxanne's claims.

