'Teen Mom 2' Briana DeJesus News: Did She Got Back With Her Ex?

Facebook/TeenMom2 'Teen Mom 2' star Briana DeJesus

Briana DeJesus just broke up with Javi Marroquin in January, but she seemed to have moved on too quickly.

According to reports, the new "Teen Mom 2" star is currently living with her baby daddy Devoin Austin based on her posts on social media.

Fans of the reality star noticed her post on Twitter on Monday, Feb. 12, where she said: "Living with a man = sports channel is always on." The man she might be referring to is the father of her six-month-old daughter Nova.

This might come as a shock for those who knew DeJesus from her stint in "Teen Mom 3," since she and Austin were always fighting over the years.

But it seems like that two managed to put the past behind them and rekindled their relationship. According to reports, Austin might be the reason why DeJesus and Marroquin called it quits.

DeJesus' exes reportedly followed to Miami to support her during her plastic surgery with the cosmetic surgeon Dr. Miami. But Marroquin had no idea that Austin will also be there, so he decided to leave. The mother of two explained that Austin was there to help take care of their daughter, but Marroquin found it uncomfortable to be with her other man.

On the other hand, Austin might have patched things up with DeJesus since the two of them appeared to return home to Orlando and stayed in one place so they can both raise their daughter and her other child Stella.

RadarOnline reached out to Marroquin to ask for his reaction regarding the new development in his ex's love life. According to the ex-boyfriend of another "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry, he does not care about DeJesus' love life anymore. "To be honest I'm not invested in her life anymore. Good for them. That's funny though," he said.

DeJesus has yet to confirm the news about her reconciliation with Austin.