Facebook/TeenMom2 Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus

Reality star Briana DeJesus wants to start the new year right by reconciling with the first man in her life.

The "Teen Mom 2" star turned to Twitter before the end of 2017 to share her New Year's resolution involving her estranged father. "Hopefully in 2018 I can rekindle my relationship with my father... I miss him," the 23-year-old mother of two stated on her post. She also added that she would love to see her daughters Nova Star and Stella Star to meet their grandfather.

Details about DeJesus' relationship with her father has not been discussed. But based on her previous shows "16 Kids and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom 3" as well as some snippets from "Teen Mom 2," she and her sister Brittany were both raised by their dad in Brooklyn until they were brought by their mother Roxanne to Orlando when she was 10 years old.

Aside from wanting to rekindle her relationship with her father, DeJesus seemed determine to have a better year ahead of her by choosing not to join the feud brewing between her boyfriend Javi Marroquin and his ex-wife and fellow "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry.

Just recently, Marroquin threw shade at the mother of his son Lincoln after she posted on Twitter that their child is sick and they will be together to bring him to the doctor. But on his deleted tweet, Marroquin said that their four-year-old baby has no fever and he was just fine.

A fan tagged DeJesus on a screenshot of the estranged couple's tweets to blame her for her boyfriend's behavior. But DeJesus just brushed it off, saying that she has nothing to do with their issues.

This can be considered as a major step-up from DeJesus' reactions whenever Lowry post something about her and Marroquin. It could mean that she would allow her beau to sort out his relationship with the mother of his child on his own and avoid further conflicts with her "Teen Mom 2" co-star.