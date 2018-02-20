'Teen Mom 2' Briana DeJesus Wants Ex Javi Marroquin to Stop Harassing Her

mtv 'Teen Mom 2' Briana DeJesus

It seems like Briana DeJesus is already fed up with the tirades thrown by her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin.

The "Teen Mom 2" star reportedly told Blasting News that Marroquin, who also had a relationship with her co-star Kailyn Lowry, should stop lambasting her after their breakup.

Marroquin recently hinted that she cheated on him after he discovered during his visit to Florida that her baby daddy Devoin Austin also came to Miami to be with her after she undergo a series of plastic surgeries when he told RadarOnline that the visit "reassured him" that he made the right decision to break up with her.

But according to DeJesus, she is not dating anyone at the moment. She also claimed that the reason why Austin came was because he wants to help her take care of their daughter Nova while she recovers from her surgeries. She also clarified the rumors that she spent Valentine's Day with her other ex-boyfriend Dre.

"Javi needs to stop being bitter about the break up and about Devoin and about Dre," the 23-year-old star said. "He texted me about why I got a teddy bear and why I got my nails done and why Devoin is living with me now. He needs to stop harassing me and go worry about the relationship between Kail and him. I don't want nothing to do with Javi. I am completely over it and ready to move the f**k on. If he continues to harass me I will leak all texts and info."

She also talked about the issue involving her dog named Bubba, who they purchased when they were still together. According to DeJesus, she paid for the English bulldog puppy with her own money and she has the receipts for it. She also showed a text where Marroquin promised that he will be the one who will pay the remaining balance of 76 cents for the pup.

Marroquin has yet to respond to DeJesus' tirades.