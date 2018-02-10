Facebook/TeenMom2 Promotional image for 'Teen Mom 2'

A recent video posted on "Teen Mom 2" reality star Leah Messer's Instagram sparked rumors that she might be on the way to getting back together with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Messer recently shared a video that showed she was out having dinner with Calvert. In the clip (via InTouch Weekly), the two appeared to be having fun during their night out. While Messer or Calvert did not make any announcements or updates about their relationship, the video was enough to start rumors that they might romantically be on better terms.

Messer and Calvert are co-parenting their five-year-old daughter, Adalynn. The former couple's split was made official back in 2015.

The video could also mean that Messer and Calvert are just getting along well as co-parents to Adalynn. However, InTouch noted that the said clip had been posted shortly after Messer shared something on Twitter that initially made her fans think that she had finally found a new man to love.

Earlier this week, Messer said in a tweet: "You make me wanna write a song." The reality star completed the post with a blushing smiley and heart emojis. Some of her followers immediately replied to the tweet and asked her who the "mystery man" was.

Instead of addressing the rumors, Messer shared a link to the report that came out after her tweet. She later retweeted a fan's reply to it that said: "It better be a country music star for all the time she spends in Nashville!"

Messer was also previously married to Corey Simms. They have 7-year-old twin daughters together, Aliannah and Aleeah, but got divorced in 2011.

Last month, Messer joked about her future marriage plans after she shared a text conversation she had with her friend where she said she prefers to be with a man for 10 years first before accepting a marriage proposal.