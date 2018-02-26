'Teen Mom 2' Casting News: Will Mackenzie McKee Replace Jenelle Evans?

Facebook/TeenMom2 Is MTV replacing 'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans?

After MTV decided to fire Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason because of his homophobic and transphobic Twitter rant, rumors claimed that she might also be on the chopping block and another "Teen Mom 3" alum might be in line to replace her.

According to Radar Online, filming for the remaining episodes of "Teen Mom 2" is currently on hold because MTV has yet to make a decision regarding Evans' stay in the show. But a source reportedly told the online tabloid that a production crew was already following former "Teen Mom 3" star Mackenzie McKee and might consider her to fill in the soon-to-be empty spot.

"Mackenzie is filming a short special right now," the insider stated. "MTV has wanted to continue with her story for a while. They want to bring her back."

Another insider also mentioned that the production of the "Teen Mom" special came in a perfect time. "This is a test for her, but she may be the one who replaces Jenelle if the network fires her," the other source stated.

McKee first appeared in MTV's former reality show "16 and Pregnant," then joined the cast of "Teen Mom 3" together with newbie "Teen Mom 2" cast member Briana DeJesus. Despite her show's cancellation, the 23-year-old Miami, OK-native went on to document her life with her three children on social media.

Unlike the other teen moms from MTV's long-running reality show franchise, McKee remains married with her baby daddy Josh McKee up to this day. They have three children, including Gannon Dewayne, Jaxie Taylor, and Broncs.

The network might use her mother Angie Douthit's current health condition in her storyline in case she will be chosen to replace Evans in the series. According to reports, her mother is currently diagnosed with brain cancer.

Aside from the rumors about replacing Evans, McKee was also said to be in the running to replace fired "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham.