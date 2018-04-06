'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans Blocks Maci Bookout for Expressing Her Opinion

Reuters/Danny Moloshok 'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is not happy with the recent action of one of her fellow "Teen Mom," and she wants the world to know.

On Wednesday, the troubled "Teen Mom 2" star took to Twitter to tell all her followers that she will block "Teen Mom OG" regular Maci Bookout when the latter shared a news article that slammed Evans for posting a meme that mocks the Parkland shooting survivor named Emma Gonzalez.

I’m sorry Maci , I’m blocking you. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/kH8RaIY2y5 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) April 4, 2018

Evans called out Bookout for her now-deleted post and said: "I'm sorry Maci, I'm blocking you. This is ridiculous." However, the "Teen Mom OG" regular did not reply to Evans' tweet.

She also went on to rant about receiving negative views for having a sense of humor. She also mentioned that her husband, David Eason, shared his opinion on homosexuality, causing him to get fired from "Teen Mom 2." But she cannot understand why Bookout's ex, Ryan Edwards, threatened to hurt the lives of some of the show's cast members but he was not punished by MTV.

Bookout was not the only one who reacted to Evans' post. Some of her Facebook followers were disgusted with the meme that used a still photo from the 1998 film "American History X," where Edward Furlong's character Danny Vinyard was blowing cigarette smoke into a black classmate's face. The meme came with a caption that said: "Emma Gonzalez puffing vape smoke into a classmate's face after calling him a racial slur."

Some of the fans were angered with the post, but Evans defended herself and said that the post was meant as a joke.

Eason also continued to attack Gonzalez on his own Facebook page, sharing a conspiracy post which claimed that the teenager needs to be put in prison for her role in the mass shooting incident at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 because she bullied the 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz for three years.

But according to a report from HollywoodLife, the conspiracy theory that blamed Gonzalez for Cruz's actions had been debunked.

Another victim named Isabelle Robinson also wrote an article for The New York Times to ask other people to stop blaming other students for the incident since she does not believe that school violence can be prevented if students will just be friendly to their disturbed classmates.

"The idea that we are to blame, even implicitly, for the murders of our friends and teachers is a slap in the face to all Stoneman Douglas victims and survivors," Robinson stated.

Meanwhile, Evans also debunked the rumors that MTV also decided to fire her after the expulsion of her husband in the show.

In another Twitter post, Evans mentioned that she filmed for the long-running reality series all day. This means that she will be back in front of the cameras after the production for the current season of the reality show had been suspended in line with Eason's termination.

However, the network seems to remain firm about their decision to end all ties with Evans' husband.

MTV airs the latest episodes of "Teen Mom 2" every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.