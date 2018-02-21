'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Fired For Homophobic Tweet

Facebook/TeenMom2 Jenelle Evans and David Eason in an episode of 'Teen Mom 2'

After being blasted for an anti-LGBTQ comment on social media, MTV decided to fire Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason from "Teen Mom 2."

Through the reality show's Twitter account, the network stated: "David Eason's personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on 'Teen Mom 2,' effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him."

The announcement came after the network received complaints from fans regarding Eason's homophobic tweet when he got into an online argument with one of his followers about allowing banning guns in schools. In his post, Eason stated: "And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO, why don't you tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that's supposed to be normal."

The statement even prompted an online petition to ask the network to remove him from the show. Even Evans' co-stars Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry expressed their disgust over Eason's tweet against the LGBTQ community.

Meanwhile, Evans opted to stand by her husband amidst the public backlash. Speaking with TMZ, the reality star said that Eason had no idea that his words can affect a lot of people. "David didn't understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on," she stated

She also claimed that her husband and father of her one-year-old daughter Ensley does not hate the LGBTQ community. She also claimed that Eason was also close to her former manager who happens to be a gay man, and they attended Farrah Abraham's birthday bash in Miami which has a lot of gay guests.

The couple is still mum about Eason's removal from "Teen Mom 2."