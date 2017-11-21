'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowrie Girlfriend News: Relationship 'Just Happened,' According to Reality Star

"Teen Mom 2" regular Kailyn Lowrie has not just moved on from her ex-boyfriend, she could have moved on from men altogether. The reality star has shared that she now has a girlfriend

The 25-year-old MTV regular confirmed her status to her "Coffee Convos" co-host Lindsie Chrisley after the latter asked her if she has a girlfriend. "Yeah," Lowrie simply replied during the interview on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Facebook/Teen Mom 2 Kailyn Lowry appeared in a promo photo for "Teen Mom 2"

It's not just some girl she met, too. By all accounts, Lowrie could be dating her best friend, Dominique Potter, as Cosmopolitan sets out to prove, pointing to a recent Instagram post.

The couple was later seen together at a Puerto Rico charity event in New Jersey, just over a week ago, on Saturday, Nov. 11.

While the couple may have started out as friends for almost a year, it certainly did not stay that way. According to Lowrie, it's just a momentary event, too.

"We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship]," Lowrie started to explain. "So, it's not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean?" she added

"It more or less just happened," the "Teen Mom 2" cast member left it at that.

Dating life is not so simple with her kids, as Lowrie admitted. She also just had her baby Lux with her ex, Chris Lopez, and that was just three months ago.

She's looking after her new baby on top of keeping track of her two boys, 2-year-old Lincoln and 7-year old Isaac.

"We go out to eat, but it's kind of hard because I have kids, I have a baby," Lowrie admitted. She had Isaac with Jo Rivera, and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin was the father of Lincoln.