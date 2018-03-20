'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry News: Reality Star, Ex Javi Marroquin Unlikely to Reconcile

facebook.com/TeenMom2 Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry seemed to have high hopes for the rekindling of romance between her and baby daddy Javi Marroquin, but he had other plans.

Rumors about the estranged couple's reconciliation after Marroquin ended his relationship with Lowry's "Teen Mom 2" co-star Briana DeJesus in January. In an interview with Radar Online in early March, the 25-year-old shared that he and the mother of his three-year-old son Lincoln continuously have their own private conversations.

He even gave the impression that there is a chance for them to fix their relationship, but another report claimed that Lowry decided not to invite him to a planned family trip when she discovered that he took Lincoln in a trip with his reunited ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

According to a source, Lowry uninvited her ex from their upcoming trip to Jamaica with Lincoln and her other children after he took their son to see Comeau in Kentucky. This made the reality star really angry, and she made sure that he knows how mad she was when she was yelling at him.

"Kail made it clear to Javi that he was not allowed to come on the upcoming trip to Jamaica. She was really mad at him," the source also said.

Lowry also denied through Twitter that she planned to get back together with Lincoln's father. "Javi and i are not getting back together so whatever you're reading is all bull***t," the mother of three stated.

She also went on to slam the father of her second child, saying that she never felt his support when they were still together. "If you have a child [with] someone IDC how bad it gets, you don't let someone go after the other parent," Lowry also stated in her post.

Marroquin has yet to respond to Lowry's shading against him.

MTV airs the latest episodes of "Teen Mom 2" every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.