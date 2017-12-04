'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry News: Reality Star Has Feelings For Dominique Potter and Dionisio Cephas?

Facebook/TeenMom2 Reality star Kailyn Lowry in one of the episodes of 'Teen Mom 2'

Kailyn Lowry may be torn between two lovers, rumors claimed.

HollywoodLife revealed that a source claiming to be close to the "Teen Mom 2" star shared that she has feelings for both her rumored girlfriend Dominique Potter and her ex-boyfriend Dionisio Cephas.

According to the source, the 25-year-old mother of three already introduced Potter to her kids since the two of them had been friends for a long time. She was also said to be more comfortable introducing a woman to her children instead of bringing another man into their lives. However, the source also said that Lowry still has some feelings for her former boyfriend.

The report stated that Lowry and Cephas were seeing each other before she began a romantic relationship with Potter. But a previous report from the same publication revealed back in October that Cephas has yet to put a label on their relationship.

Lowry remains mum about her rumored love life at the moment.

Meanwhile, the reality show star told RadarOnline that two of her children will not celebrate Christmas with her this year.

In an interview with the entertainment website, Lowry explained why her two older sons will be spending the holidays with their fathers instead of her. "I had the kids for Thanksgiving so they'll be with their dads for Christmas," she said. This means that her eldest son Isaac will spend Christmas with his dad Jo Rivera, while Lincoln will be away with his father Javi Marroquin for the holidays.

However, she will still have her youngest son Lux with her for the festive occasion. They will also spend the baby's first Christmas with his father Chris Lopez. But a source also claimed that the estranged couple is not in good terms with each other.

According to the source, Lowry cannot ask Lopez for child support because he refused to acknowledge paternity to their child. "Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn't have rights to Lux without signing. He's not seeing the baby right now for those reasons," the source added.