'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Split With Lover Dominique Potter

Facebook/Teen Mom 2 Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly single once again, after rumors claimed that the "Teen Mom 2" star broke up with her girlfriend Dominique Potter.

A source reportedly told Radar that the reality star ended her relationship with her friend-turned-lover because she was still affected with what happened between her and her latest baby daddy.

"She is single," the source who claimed to be close Lowry stated. "Kail decided she didn't want to be in a relationship because she's not over everything that happened with Lux's dad Chris Lopez. She decided she wanted to be alone and focus on her kids."

The mother of three confirmed her relationship with Potter during her "Coffee and Convos" podcast interview with Lindsie Chrisley in November. "We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it," she stated. "It's not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend."

She also revealed in the podcast that they were having challenges when they were dating because of her children. "We go out to eat, but it's kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby. I have never gotten a baby sitter and gone on a date," the source also said.

A source also told HollywoodLife in November that the two were very in love with each other. They were even believed to consider taking their relationship into the next level by moving in together since Potter was always seen in Lowry's house.

But in spite of the demise of their romantic relationship, the source claimed that Lowry and Potter decided to remain friends unlike her other ex Javi Marroquin, the father of her three-year-old son Lincoln. At the moment, Marroquin is dating Lowry's "Teen Mom 2" co-star Briana DeJesus.

Lowry and Potter have yet to confirm the breakup reports.