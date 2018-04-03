'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Updates: Chris Lopez Opens Up About Relationship With Reality Star

Facebook/TeenMom2 A screenshot from the MTV reality television series, "Teen Mom 2," featuring Kailyn Lowry.

Little is known about Kailyn Lowry's relationship with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, until he started to open up about it.

Lowry's usually secretive ex decided to answer a fan's question on Twitter about their relationship and his involvement in the life of their son Lux.

The fan asked if he ever loved the "Teen Mom 2" star and if they have a good co-parenting arrangement. Lopez simply responded: "Yea..and we're co-parenting."

Another fan told him that some viewers of the MTV reality had the impression that he was not present in the baby's life since the day that he was born. But Lopez opted to negate the information. "I wonder what gave y'all that impression. I watched my son shot out the box lol," he said in his reply.

Lowry has yet to respond to Lopez's tweet, but the two recently shaded each other on Twitter when he shared a cryptic post on Monday, March 26, saying: "I'll look dead at you and laugh lol."

The mother of three responded to that tweet, saying, "You couldn't look me in the eye if you tried." Lopez only responded to her tweet with a laugh, but he, later on, posted another vague tweet that said, "Ain't nothin lol."

Followers of the "Teen Mom 2" cast member also noticed a series of vague posts on her Twitter account after her encounter with her ex. In one of the tweets, the 26-year-old reality show star said that she should emulate those who can be contented in receiving a little of what she was supposed to receive. This led to speculations that she was talking about Lopez since he seemed to spend little time with their son.

She also appeared to have dropped a new bombshell about her latest baby daddy when she posted the statement, "Knew there was more than one." Some of the fans thought that she wants to imply that Lopez has other children other than their son.

Though she did not directly answer the questions from her fans, she later posted a simple statement that said: "Kids lol."

Lowry has a history of having feuds with her exes, including Javi Marroquin, the father of her second child, Lincoln.

Just recently, Lowry slammed Marroquin on social media after reports claimed that they are planning to get back together. According to the reality star, they have no intention to reconcile and explained that she finds his actions too funny.

But despite their complicated relationship, Lowry told InTouch Weekly that she and Marroquin try to be civil with each other for the sake of Lincoln. She also mentioned that their co-parenting relationship is hard to explain, and she is not expecting that anyone could understand it.

Marroquin is currently seeing his other ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, who he started dating after his brief relationship with Lowry's "Teen Mom 2" co-star Briana DeJesus.

Aside from Lux and Lincoln, Lowry has an older child named Isaac with her other ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Lowry can be seen in the latest episodes of "Teen Mom 2" on MTV every Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.