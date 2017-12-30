'Teen Mom 2' news: Briana DeJesus Addresses Javi Marroquin Split Rumors

(Photo: Facebook/TeenMom2) "Teen Mom 2" couple Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin's relationship is staying strong despite split rumors.

The "Teen Mom 2" couple recently became the subject of break-up rumors after Briana's mom, Roxanne DeJesus, seemingly blasted Javi on Twitter last Dec. 22. In the now-deleted series of tweets, Roxanne claimed Javi was never really set to be deployed by the Air Force again. She also accused him of using his future deployment as a storyline for his reality show.

"Javi and I are still together, Briana said in a statement. "We are making plans toward our future. Our relationship has been great thus far and I believe we both see long term potential. Only the future will tell, but we're enjoying being together and have a great time each time we are together."

Additionally, Briana clarified that there is no bad blood between her mom and Javi. She also confirmed that she and Javi are celebrating the New Year together.

Briana and Javi were first linked romantically in October. They celebrated Javi's 25th birthday together earlier this month, even posting photos of them together in their Instagram accounts. Briana also attended his son Lincoln's 4th birthday bash in November. Javi shares Lincoln with his fellow "Teen Mom 2" star and former wife, Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn has been recently involved in a Twitter feud with co-star Jenelle Evans. The duo can't seem to stop talking about each other in public, as well as the cease and desist letter Jenelle sent to Kailyn accusing her of "defamation of character, libel and slander."

"@PBandJenelley_1 Jenelle don't ever f—ing try to scare me with a cease & desist when you're posting this BULLS—T," Kailyn tweeted earlier this week.

As expected, Jenelle fired back with a lengthy post. She also pointed out how "thirsty" Kailyn is for attention.