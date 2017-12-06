'Teen Mom 2' News: Briana DeJesus, Javi Marroquin Share a Kiss in New Photo

(Photo: Facebook/TeenMom2) Featured in the image are "Teen Mom 2" stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin have just made their relationship more Instagram official.

The MTV sweethearts got extra close over the weekend as they celebrated Javi's 25th birthday together. They shared a romantic kiss, finally confirming that they are indeed an item. "King and Queen," Javi wrote on Instagram. They even sported color-coordinated outfits for the reality star's special day.

Briana also posted the same photo, as well as a snap with Javi hugging her from behind, on her own account. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to Javi for the role he plays in her life. "Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova," she wrote.

Back in October, Javi announced that he and Briana are in a relationship. The mother of two later denied Javi's claims and said "nothing is going on" between them. However, things changed last month when the couple posted a photo of them together with the caption "Javiana." They also celebrated the birthday of Javi's son Lincoln, along with Briana's daughters.

Both Javi and Briana have children from separate relationships. Javi shares his 3-year-old son with fellow "Teen Mom 2" cast member Kailyn Lowry, who is also his ex-wife. Despite their split, Javi has maintained a close relationship with his former-stepson Isaac — Kailyn's son with Jo Rivera.

Meanwhile, Briana is a single mom to two daughters: 6-year-old Nova, whom she shares with ex Devoin Austin, and 3-month-old daughter Stella with former boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Briana's new romance with her co-star has caused some tension with Javi's ex, Kailyn. This did not come as a huge surprise since Kailyn and Javi never really had the best relationship since their divorce. In mid-November, Kailyn confirmed that she is dating again.