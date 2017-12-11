Teen Mom 2 News: Chelsea Houska Set To Face Adam Lind In Court To Change Daughter's Surname

Facebook / TeenMom2 Chelsea Houska from MTV's 'Teen Mom 2'

Chelsea Houska will start the new year with another legal battle against her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Radar Online reported that the "Teen Mom 2" stars will face each other in court after Houska filed a motion to change their daughter Aubree's last night following Lind's arrest for domestic violence.

According to the report, the Lincoln County Clerk of Court exclusively revealed that the mother of two wants their eight-year-old daughter's name to be changed from Lind to Lind-DeBoer. Houska is currently married to Cole DeBoer, the father of her second child Watson.

The report also mentioned that the hearing for Houska's case against Lind was scheduled on Monday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m.

This will be the newest legal trouble that Lind has to face after his recent arrest in early November.

Reports revealed that the father of two was arrested in Nov. 2 for assaulting his ex-fiancée Stasia Huber. He was once again arrested for violating the no contact order on Dec. 5.

Huber reportedly gave the details of Lind's alleged abuse in the court documents that was obtained by Radar, saying that he used to hurt her after using illegal substances. "While under the influence of drugs, alcohol, and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn't leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER. We broke up for a while after that," she stated.

Lind's substance abuse problems also affected his custody case against his other baby mama Taylor Halbur, after he tested positive for meth use during a court-ordered battle for their four-year-old daughter Paislee. The court papers revealed that he had a "substantial" level of drugs in his system "just over 24 hours before he was to have the parties' minor child."