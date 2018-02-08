'Teen Mom 2' News: Is Kailyn Lowry Quitting?

Facebook/TeenMom2 Kailyn Lowry from "Teen Mom 2"

A series of Twitter posts from "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry made fans think she is quitting the show.

Lowry took to social media on Tuesday, Feb. 6, to reveal her thoughts on the show, accidentally putting her fans on panic mode.

"Sitting here watching the behind the scenes s*** makes me really think about how weird my life is. And how differently everyone really lives," she wrote.

Lowry, who began her reality star career "16 & Pregnant," then noted that she has been in television for around 10 years, and that she has no idea where she would be had she not signed a contract with MTV. "Probably a more similar path to my mother," she added. Lowry has earlier revealed that her mom was a drug addict while she was growing up.

So as crazy as it can be, thanks for the opportunity... which ultimately made me want to work for even more (other) opportunities @MTV — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2018

In another post, she thanked the network for giving her the opportunity, "which ultimately made me want to work for even more (other) opportunities."

Her mention of another project made fans wonder whether she was leaving "Teen Mom 2," as Twitter user @This_Shawdie pointed out. The 25-year-old mother quickly cleared the air, however.

"Not that I know of," she answered the fan, explaining that she was just tweeting her thoughts.

Not that i know of! lol. Just tweeting my thoughts after watching tonight! https://t.co/WqOVVbwHGa — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2018

Apparently, Lowry was really just being grateful to MTV for putting her on the path that she is now on. The new project she was talking about in one of her Tweets was "Kail and the Chaos," a vlog series about Lowry, her sons — Isaac, 7, Lincoln, 3, and Lux, 6 months — and the chaos, which are apparently their pets.

Lowry is executive producer of the series, which means she gets to showcase their life the way she wants, probably not as sensationalized and dramatic as her other shows. "Life is chaotic as a single mom of three boys and I think I wanted to show a different angle of my life than what's on TV," she told Blasting News.

"Kail and the Chaos" is currently filming, with a new episode supposedly coming out soon. Meantime, "Teen Mom 2" is currently on break, with a new season expected to hit the small screens later this year.