'Teen Mom 2' News: Jenelle Evans' Ex Kieffer Delp Arrested

Facebook/TeenMom2 Promotional image for 'Teen Mom 2'

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans' ex-boyfriend, Kieffer Delp, has been arrested.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Delp was put in cuffs on Jan. 10 after police found a suspected meth lab he is thought to be running in an apartment building located on Vine Street in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. Police and Hazmat teams apparently arrived at the scene, where they discovered lithium, propane, lighters, an empty pseudo-ephedrine packaging.

"We conducted a search warrant on that apartment and we found items, chemicals, items that were used to substantiate that we were correct in what was going on in there," Richard Deliman, McKees Rocks Police Chief, revealed.

The morning following the bust, a yellow sign hanging outside indicated that officers were still not yet done removing the chemicals from the basement apartment. Residents of the building were asked to vacate the premises due to the strong scent of the chemicals.

"Most of those chemicals have a strong chemical odor to them, so we utilized the Pa. State Police to bring in their clandestine laboratory. They have expertise in removing that stuff. We used them to remove the items safely, and therefore, dispose of the items," Chief Deliman continued.

As for Delp, he remains in Allegheny Country Jail. The former reality star's bond costs $50,000. He is unable to post bail for the time being. Police say that Delp was the only person at the suspected meth lab when they arrested him.

This is not the first time Delp has had a brush with the law, though. He and Evans — who recently married David Eason — were arrested in October 2010 for breaking and entering, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession. Not long after that, in March 2011, he was arrested for possession of cocaine. He was arrested once more in August later that year. Delp also has a warrant of arrest in another state.