'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Gets Into Twitter Fight With Ex Javi Marroquin

Instagram/javim9 Kailyn Lowry gets into a spat with ex Javi Marroquin on Twitter.

"Teen Mom" star Kailyn Lowry got into a heated exchange with her ex, Javi Marroquin, on social media.

Kailyn and Javi got into an argument on Twitter last Friday while the recent episode of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" was on air. The episode that triggered the former couple featured their battle over child support for their 4-year-old son, Lincoln, PEOPLE confirmed.

Kailyn fired the first shot, calling out Javi because of a certain way he treats his ex-wife.

"Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again," her post reads.

Javi was quick to respond, saying that Kailyn still hasn't moved on from their split, which happened almost two years ago. He followed up another post, taking jabs at his former wife by saying that dwelling on their past is of little importance to him.

"Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that's dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive," his post reads.

Meanwhile, Judge Lynn Toler from "Marriage Bootcamp" joined on their argument siding with Kailyn.

"If the woman holding up your kids isn't ok your kids aren't either," Judge Lynn's post reads. However, Javi quickly pointed out that in some cases, fathers give more effort than mothers.

"Can't be one sided. There are dads out there that step up more than a mom. Can't be biased," Javi said.

The former couple seemed to have a good friendship before the heated argument, even though Javi is currently dating Kailyn's co-star in "Teen Moms," Briana de Jesus.

Javi shared a photo of him kissing Kailyn on the cheek last October on Instagram as a tribute to their good relationship despite being separated. Unfortunately, his ex, Kailyn, and current girlfriend, Briana, are not in good terms as well.