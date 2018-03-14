'Teen Mom 2' News: Kailyn Lowry Not Getting Back Together With Javi Marroquin

Facebook/TeenMom2 A screenshot from the MTV reality television series, "Teen Mom 2," featuring Kailyn Lowry.

American reality television personality, Kailyn Lowry, recently released public statements to clarify whether she will be getting back with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, or not.

Lowry released a very blunt statement last Saturday, March 10, on her official Twitter page, telling her fans that she and Marroquin are definitely "not getting back together." In the same tweet, she also stated that other sources that suggest otherwise are completely false and fabricated.

Lowry's tweet follows a string of rumors that surrounded her and Marroquin, speculating that the two former couples would be revisiting their romance. The initial tweet, despite its straightforward tone, was followed by a series of rants by Lowry, wherein she asked her fans and followers how getting back together with her ex-husband could even be possible.

It is clear that Lowry still harbors a lot of resentment toward Marroquin, and even alluded to one particular conflict that she had with her co-star, Briana DeJesus. Lowry and DeJesus had a spat in the past, with the former dating Marroquin at the time. Lowry stated in her third tweet that Marroquin should not have let another person "go after" the mother of his child — and it is highly speculated that DeJesus was the one whom Lowry was referring to.

Lowry continued her rant by alluding that Marroquin took advantage of her "time and time again," and that she failed to stand up to defend herself against him in the past.

Lowry shares a four-year-old son, Lincoln, with Marroquin. As reported by In Touch Weekly, the 25-year-old reality television star already confirmed in February that there is no chance of her getting back together with Marroquin. Despite this interview, it appears that this was not clear to a lot of people, and the rumors persisted. Lowry acknowledges that she is still in touch with her ex-husband only for the sake of their son.