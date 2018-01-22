'Teen Mom 2' News: Leah Messer Regrets Marriages; Jenelle Evans Appears High in Snapchat Video

"Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer expressed huge regrets about her two failed marriages. The reality TV star confessed her feelings to a friend and shared this conversation to her followers.

Messer told a friend named Jessica via text message that she's embarrassed about having gotten married twice before she's even 25. She shared their exchange on her Twitter and asked her followers if they can relate to how she felt.

"I guess they say you know when you know and in past relationships, I knew I should've said no," Messer wrote to her fans. "I wasn't where I'm at today though. I might be exaggerating a bit but you get my drift."

Messer first marriage to Corey Simms in 2010 ended a year later. She also married Jeremy Calvert in 2012 but they broke up in 2015. She has three kids from these marriages. In 2015, however, she lost full custody of her twin daughters with Simms.

Fellow "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry replied and acknowledged understanding what Messer felt. She recently wrote a book that detailed her regrets about her own failed relationships with her children's fathers.

Meanwhile, fans wondered about the mental and emotional state of another "Teen Mom 2" star following her recent social media post. Jenelle Evans shared a Snapchat video with her husband David Eason but some of followers commented that she seemed to be under the influence at that time.

Evans is already in hot water after her newborn daughter was found positive for drugs. This prompted her ex-partner's mom, Doris Davidson, to file for custody over her son Kaiser since the latter believes the 7-year-old boy isn't in a good environment.

Davidson also accused Evans' current partner of mistreating her grandson. The "Teen Mom 2" star, however, denied Davidson's allegations and said her own mother might have a hand in all the drama.

"Teen Mom 2" has not yet been renewed for season 9 at MTV. Previous episodes last aired in the fall of 2017 and if the show returns, it will likely start in winter 2018.