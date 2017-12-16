'Teen Mom 2' News: MTV Special on Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer to Air on Wednesday

Facebook/TeenMom2 Promotional image for 'Teen Mom 2'

A new "Teen Mom 2" MTV special focusing on Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer will be airing on Wednesday.

According to MTV, the special, titled "Teen Mom 2: Chelsea & Cole, A Love Story," will follow the couple as they revisit some memories, including how they met and hit it off at a gas station. Houska and DeBoer began dating in 2014 before tying the knot in 2016. In January earlier this year, Houska gave birth to their first child, Watson Cole DeBoer.

Prior to DeBoer, Houska was in a relationship with Adam Lind, who is the father of her daughter, Aubree. The couple called it quits a long time ago, which was a good decision on Houska's part since Lind was recently arrested for violating a no-contact order. He was released from prison soon after.

This is not the first MTV special for "Teen Mom 2," though. On Monday, a special focusing on Jenelle Evans and her exes aired. Titled "Teen Mom 2: Jenelle, The Ex Files," the episode featured some of Evans' ex-lovers reliving the highlights of their relationships. Evans is now married to David Eason.

In other news, Kailyn Lowry has opened up about the struggles of co-parenting her 4-year-old son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin. In October, it was reported that the exes were on good terms, but it looks like the tides have changed.

"Javi and I got to a really good place by early Fall and it's unfortunate that things have changed so much to the degree that it's affecting our ability to coparent," Lowry admitted to Us Weekly. "However, I'm not going to let this stop me. I'll continue to be respectful to the father of my child and keep working at my career, and that includes my writing."

Lowry and Marroquin were supposed to release their tell-all book titled "He Said, She Said," but the book was axed not too long ago.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.