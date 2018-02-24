'Teen Mom 2' Rumors: Star Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Has A Spinoff In the Works?

facebook.com/TeenMom2 "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry

Even though the current "Teen Mom" shows are supposedly in jeopardy of being scrapped, other rumors say fans will not see the last of one star from the series.

Cast member Kailyn Lowry is reportedly pursuing a "Teen Mom" spinoff with her "Coffee Convos" co-host Lindsie Chrisley, as per an insider that spoke to Radar Online, and it appears that there is interest surrounding the show.

"They have been approached by several networks already," the insider said, adding that the supposed show will follow Lowry and Chrisley as they work on "other projects and brands."

The idea has many fans excited especially since it will be something new and refreshing for those who want to shy away from the drama in "Teen Mom."

In Touch Weekly believes that Lowry juggling her responsibilities as a mom and a professional in an environment that will be new to "Teen Mom" fans will surely be a compelling watch.

The "Teen Mom" spinoff is expected to be much like her new YouTube show "On Kail and the Chaos," where fans can watch her spend time and have some fun with her family sans the drama the MTV franchise typically centers on.

Speaking of the "Teen Mom" series and its fate, there are reports that the franchise will be cancelled soon, especially with the majority of the cast members not expected to return. David Eason was recently fired for making homophobic comments, and his wife Jenelle Evans is not expected to return to the show if it goes on in line with this.

MTV has also reportedly cut ties with Farrah Abraham after she decided to return to the adult entertainment industry. In fact, she filed a $5 million lawsuit against executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, who she claimed "harassed, humiliated, discriminated, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed" her.

As for Lowry's purported "Teen Mom" spinoff, the reality star shared on Twitter the article that reported on the new show, which many have taken to mean as a confirmation.