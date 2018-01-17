'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Confirms Split With Javi Marroquin

Facebook/TeenMom2 Promotional image for 'Teen Mom 2'

Another "Teen Mom 2" couple has broken up. Earlier this week, Briana DeJesus took to social media to announce her split from Javi Marroquin, whom she started dating last year.

DeJesus and Marroquin had been rumored to be dating before they officially confirmed their dating status sometime in October 2017. Last month, the two just shared photos of them when they celebrated Marroquin's birthday together. Unfortunately, DeJesus confirmed on Tuesday that she and Marroquin are no longer together.

On Jan. 16, DeJesus shared a now-deleted photo of her and Marroquin on Instagram with the caption, "We have broken up," confirming their split. The young mother of two also revealed to Blasting News that the reason behind the split was simply because their future did not seem to line up. "He doesn't want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo and tummy tuck because it'll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don't plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me," she said.

Despite their split, DeJesus said she does not have bad things to say about Marroquin. "He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn't see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand," added the "Teen Mom 2" star.

When DeJesus and Marroquin confirmed their dating status back in October, their revelation did not sit well with Marroquin's ex-wife, who happens to be DeJesus' "Teen Mom 2" co-star, Kailyn Lowry. Since they confirmed they were dating, the two have never declared being in a relationship, as Marroquin said last year that they were not in a rush. Despite lack of relationship confirmation from the two, it was pretty clear in their social media posts that they were already an official item.