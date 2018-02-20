'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Claims She Was not Dropped by Advertiser Blue Apron

Facebook/TeenMom2 Jenelle Evans tried on her wedding gown in one of the episodes of 'Teen Mom 2'

Jenelle Evans claims she was the one who cut ties with Blue Apron and not the other way around.

The "Teen Mom 2" star recently cut business ties with Blue Apron, a meal kit subscription service. Evans had been promoting the company through her social media to her over 2 million followers.

Their partnership was broken this week when customers took to Twitter to complain about Evans' involvement with Blue Apron. Many pointed out her controversial past, adding it does not fit the image of the company.

While Blue Apron tweeted they will "no longer be advertising" with Evans, the MTV celebrity said she was actually the one who parted ways with them.

"I decided not to work with Blue Apron because of bad tensions with a previous co-worker they decided to work with as well," Evans told E! News. "After breaking the news to Blue Apron, they got on their social media account responding to fake accounts about me telling them they were firing me. My husband got upset by this and [led] to him tweeting them."

Monday's episode of "Teen Mom 2" saw Farrah Abraham get upset after learning Evans' ex will be part of her mother Debra Danielsen's wedding. The 26-year-old confronted her mom about the guests who are supposed to be invited to her upcoming wedding.

Danielsen spent several episodes trying to convince her daughter to attend her nuptials. During a conversation on FaceTime, Danielsen was surprised when Abraham asked her why she had invited Courtland Rogers, Evans' former husband.

"I was just wondering what's going on with you inviting someone who Jenelle has been married to, who has been a habitual criminal, unsafe for kids and you're having that around your grandkids basically," a frustrated Abraham explained.