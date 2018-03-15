'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Could Get Fired After Announcing Her Own YouTube Show

Facebook/TeenMom2 Jenelle Evans and David Eason in an episode of 'Teen Mom 2'

While there is still no clarity when it come's to Jenelle Evans' future on "Teen Mom," it looks like she already has a backup plan if ever things would go south.

It's no secret that Jenelle Evans is having a difficult time on "Teen Mom 2," which began when MTV had fired her husband David Eason, but it also looks like the 26-year-old has found a new avenue for her to share her life with her fans. Just recently, OK! Magazine reported that the reality television personality has announced an all-new show of hers on the YouTube platform.

According to Evans, her online show would be called "Off The Grid Adventures" and features a web show/vlog format detailing her adventures with her family. Fans can expect to see Evans, Eason and her children as they live their life on their secluded property. She urged her fans to subscribe to her channel quickly as she would officially start airing videos beginning Friday. Furthermore, this also gives their fans the opportunity to watch Evans and Eason together as they would be unable to do so since the latter had been fired by MTV from "Teen Mom 2" after he went on a explosive rant against the LGBT community on Twitter. Refusing to apologize for his comments, the 29-year-old had ultimately been taken off the show.

However, while this seems to be quite good news for her fans, it is rumored that Evans has found herself in danger of termination by MTV after the network found out that she is planning to release her own videos while she is still in contract with them. This doesn't seem to bode well for the reality star as MTV is either planning to fire her and take legal action, or force her to take her YouTube channel down.

Evans has not started filming for "Teen Mom 2" after Eason's firing, and this was further halted when she became the center of controversy after sharing a picture of herself with a gun on the same day the tragic school shooting in Florida had occurred.