'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Backs Out Of Scheduled Plastic Surgeries

Facebook/TeenMom2 Kailyn Lowry from 'Teen Mom 2'

Kailyn Lowry planned to undergo under the knife in Miami for several cosmetic procedures but decided to back out at the last minute.

The mother of three confessed on Twitter that she planned to improve her looks by cosmetic surgeries, but she also chose not to go through with it. She also said that instead of paying for the surgeries, she will use the money that she saved to pay for a nutritionist and work out as soon as she returns home.

I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Speaking with HollywoodLife, the "Teen Mom 2" star claimed that she was not scared of the procedures, she just decided that she just need to give herself time to lose her unwanted pounds the natural way. "I need to work out and get my eating right. If in 3 years I'm still unhappy maybe I'll go through with it," she stated.

After sharing her decision on social media, she received a lot of support from her fans and followers as well as her fellow "Teen Mom 2" star Chelsea Houska who replied with her tweet with several applause emojis.

Her ex-husband Javi Marroquin was also supportive of her decision to stop her plastic surgeries for now. In an interview with E! News, Marroquin shared that he was very proud of Lowry at the moment. "I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end," he stated. Marroquin is the father of her four-year-old son Lincoln

This will not be the first time for Lowry to undergo aesthetic surgeries if she decided to push through with it. In January 2016, the reality show star went through a liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a butt lift under the supervision of Miami doctor Michael Salzhauer that she also documented through Snapchat.